Oxton Sunflower Fields

We went on a "Sunflower Experience 2021" yesterday. 55,000 sunflowers (Spanish Sunflowers in a field in Oxton)



A walk into the middle of a Sunflower Field. £5-00 to experience the walk and take some beautiful photos and then a sunflower stem and flower each . We live the rock and roll life in the Howcroft family



Nice photo though