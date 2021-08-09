This is Me - Vintage Helios 44-2 58mm f2 lens

When the sharpest words wanna cut me down
I'm gonna send a flood, gonna drown 'em out
I am brave, I am bruised
I am who I'm meant to be, this is me
Look out 'cause here I come
And I'm marching on to the beat I drum
I'm not scared to be seen
I make no apologies, this is me
Lyrics : This is Me, The greatest Showman
OK the lyrics may be a bit pretentious when applied to me , but maybe this photo of me carrying a copy of Amateur Photographer tells a bit of a story about me...
Black and White ... I love shooting in Black and White
Amateur Photographer ... Yes I'm one of those
Portrait Special ....I love shooting portraits , my 100 strangers proves that, my specialist subject without a doubt.
Vintage Lenses... I love bringing life to old lenses that have been sat in cupboards for years.
Smile ..I always smile
That's it , Sony A7 , vintage Helios 44-2 lens, shot wide open.
I could do with more models to shoot, rather than have to rely on strangers on the street and selfies
I think I am looking OK though for a 60 something guy, although the glow of the vintage lens , renowned as a portrait lens and the way it renders skin tones has been kind to me. I hasten to ask I do moisturise at night to keep my youthful looks. Anyway I'm rambling on a bit now