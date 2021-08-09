This is Me - Vintage Helios 44-2 58mm f2 lens

When the sharpest words wanna cut me down

I'm gonna send a flood, gonna drown 'em out

I am brave, I am bruised

I am who I'm meant to be, this is me

Look out 'cause here I come

And I'm marching on to the beat I drum

I'm not scared to be seen

I make no apologies, this is me



Lyrics : This is Me, The greatest Showman



OK the lyrics may be a bit pretentious when applied to me , but maybe this photo of me carrying a copy of Amateur Photographer tells a bit of a story about me...



Black and White ... I love shooting in Black and White



Amateur Photographer ... Yes I'm one of those



Portrait Special ....I love shooting portraits , my 100 strangers proves that, my specialist subject without a doubt.



Vintage Lenses... I love bringing life to old lenses that have been sat in cupboards for years.



Smile ..I always smile



That's it , Sony A7 , vintage Helios 44-2 lens, shot wide open.



I could do with more models to shoot, rather than have to rely on strangers on the street and selfies



I think I am looking OK though for a 60 something guy, although the glow of the vintage lens , renowned as a portrait lens and the way it renders skin tones has been kind to me. I hasten to ask I do moisturise at night to keep my youthful looks. Anyway I'm rambling on a bit now



