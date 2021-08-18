Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2455
Extra Photo : 100 Strangers : Round 3 : No. 273 : Leah
Here is an extra photo of Leah, stranger 273 (blue jacket), roller skating with her friend.
It helps tell the back story to my previous portrait photo of Leah.
Don't you just love the back lighting on Leah's hair?
18th August 2021
18th Aug 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started year 11 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
2455
photos
98
followers
94
following
672% complete
View this month »
2448
2449
2450
2451
2452
2453
2454
2455
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7
Taken
16th August 2021 7:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
backlight
LManning (Laura)
ace
The back light even makes her wheels glow! Lovely slice of life.
August 19th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful backlight and a very nice capture too.
August 19th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close