Extra Photo : 100 Strangers : Round 3 : No. 273 : Leah by phil_howcroft
Photo 2455

Extra Photo : 100 Strangers : Round 3 : No. 273 : Leah

Here is an extra photo of Leah, stranger 273 (blue jacket), roller skating with her friend.

It helps tell the back story to my previous portrait photo of Leah.

Don't you just love the back lighting on Leah's hair?

18th August 2021 18th Aug 21

Phil Howcroft

LManning (Laura) ace
The back light even makes her wheels glow! Lovely slice of life.
August 19th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful backlight and a very nice capture too.
August 19th, 2021  
