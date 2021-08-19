100 Strangers : Round 3 : No. 274 : Mick

We had a walk around Wollaton Hall and Deer Park on Tuesday. It is a beautiful 500 acre park in Nottingham, which includes a deer park. It is centred on Wollaton Hall, a classic Elizabethan prodigy house which contains the Nottingham Natural History Museum, with the Nottingham Industrial Museum in the stable block.



As we approached the hall we noticed an archaeological dig taking part, so we walked over to investigate what was happening.



Meet Mick, who was stood outside the dig area, I think he was “front of house” for the dig as he had a folder and old drawings of the hall, explaining all about the dig. The dig was being carried our by archaeology students from Nottingham University. They were looking for evidence of an Orangey that according to the old drawings of the hall, existed before the gardens were extended and landscaped.



I asked Mick how he got involved in the dig. Mick told me he was a former publican, but left the trade due to ill health. He is now retired and living in Derby. He saw an advert on Facebook for volunteers to assist with University digs. He rang the telephone number on the advert and started almost immediately. That was about five years ago and Mick enjoys supporting the students. When I asked Mick to take part in my project he said yes straight away. When I started shooting Mick some of the students started giving him a bit of “stick” (that’s UK slang for a bit of banter), “My fifteen minutes of fame” replied Mick.







Thanks for taking part in my project Mick.



Sony RX100 VII, edited In GIMP.,



