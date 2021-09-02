Previous
Book Club (Jupiter 9 Vintage lens) by phil_howcroft
Photo 2466

Book Club (Jupiter 9 Vintage lens)

Willow our Granddaughter, reading her book, sat on my wife's knee

Lit by natural light through our front window, shot wide open on my 50 year old Jupiter 9, vintage lens

2nd September 2021 2nd Sep 21

Phil Howcroft

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
She is so precious! You're one lucky grandfather. =)
September 2nd, 2021  
