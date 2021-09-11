Gin - Watching Pride

This is Gin, the pub dog at the Six Barrels pub in Hockley Nottingham.



She was poking her head out of the window of the pub watching the Nottingham Pride march go by the pub (note her rainbow collar)



I could not resist taking her photo. She features in one of my stranger shots. I got two at pride on Saturday (plus lots of other photos too)



Beautiful isn't she? Those eyes. The pub has two "pub dogs", her other dog is called "Tonic"



Gin and Tonic !!!





