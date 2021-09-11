Sign up
Photo 2468
Gin - Watching Pride
This is Gin, the pub dog at the Six Barrels pub in Hockley Nottingham.
She was poking her head out of the window of the pub watching the Nottingham Pride march go by the pub (note her rainbow collar)
I could not resist taking her photo. She features in one of my stranger shots. I got two at pride on Saturday (plus lots of other photos too)
Beautiful isn't she? Those eyes. The pub has two "pub dogs", her other dog is called "Tonic"
Gin and Tonic !!!
11th September 2021
11th Sep 21
3
1
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started year 11 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
2468
photos
98
followers
93
following
676% complete
2461
2462
2463
2464
2465
2466
2467
2468
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7
Taken
11th September 2021 11:46am
dog
LManning (Laura)
ace
An absolutely gorgeous portrait! The soft background, the pop of colour from her collar, and that sweet sweet face. The names are perfect too!
September 13th, 2021
Maria Ostrowski
What a beautiful pup!! great picture
September 13th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Aww! Lovely shot! Beagle?
September 13th, 2021
