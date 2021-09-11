Previous
Next
Gin - Watching Pride by phil_howcroft
Photo 2468

Gin - Watching Pride

This is Gin, the pub dog at the Six Barrels pub in Hockley Nottingham.

She was poking her head out of the window of the pub watching the Nottingham Pride march go by the pub (note her rainbow collar)

I could not resist taking her photo. She features in one of my stranger shots. I got two at pride on Saturday (plus lots of other photos too)

Beautiful isn't she? Those eyes. The pub has two "pub dogs", her other dog is called "Tonic"

Gin and Tonic !!!


11th September 2021 11th Sep 21

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started year 11 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
676% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
An absolutely gorgeous portrait! The soft background, the pop of colour from her collar, and that sweet sweet face. The names are perfect too!
September 13th, 2021  
Maria Ostrowski
What a beautiful pup!! great picture
September 13th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Aww! Lovely shot! Beagle?
September 13th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise