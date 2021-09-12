100 Strangers : Round 3 : No. 277 : Sarah

It was Nottingham Pride at the weekend, which is always a fabulous event for street photography and also an opportunity to capture a stranger or two.



My trip to Nottingham Pride resulted in two additional strangers for my project.



My first stranger from Pride is Sarah, a transgender woman. Sarah was with some of her Trans friends waiting for the Pride march to start. Sarah was with Simone (who I shot in 2015 and 2018) and Jenny (who was stranger 137 in 2018), so she was a willing participant for my project.



This is my favourite from the photos I shot of Sarah as it shows off Sarah’s outfit and the relaxed way she was in front of the camera.



I asked Sarah about her back story. Sarah told me she has been dressing many years. Sarah lives in Nottingham and is “out” as Sarah to family, friends and work colleagues . A welder by trade, she goes to work dressed as Sarah.



As we walked back to Sarah's friends, I thanked Sarah for allowing me to photograph her, wished her a fabulous day at Pride and gave her a contact card.

