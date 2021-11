Mansfield the bridge over the A60

This is a mobile phone photo. My Sony Experia .



We went to Mansfield this afternoon to look for curtains at the Dunelm store.



There is a bridge connecting two retail parks which is very photogenic, especially in good light.



I didn't have a camera with me so used my Sony mobile. It's a great camera and as you can see created a rather lovely photo. Edited with the photos app on my phone . When I say edited , it was just a minor crop.