100 Strangers : Round 3 : No. 288 : Svetlana and Jurita (Mother and Daughter)

This is Svetlana and Jurita, a Mother and Daughter, who I met in Nottingham Arboretum on Monday afternoon.



Svetlana and Jurita were photographing leaves in the park.



“Have you got some good photos?” I enquired.



“We are making a video” Jurita told me.



“You should have been here two weeks ago the colours were spectacular. They are still nice, but have nearly finished”



“I was on holiday, two weeks ago” Jurita replied.



“OK, did you go somewhere nice for your holiday?”



“Yes, I was in Tenerife”



Jurita had a foreign accent, so I asked if she was from Spain



“No, not Spain, I am from Lithuania”



“That’s good” I replied “Do you work here in Nottingham”



Jurita told me she had been in England about seven years and the holiday was a get together of friends from Nottingham and Ireland, the first time they had all been able to meet since Covid.



I then asked if I could photograph them both for my project.



“Both together?” asked Jurita



“I could do together, then individual photos” I replied



I asked Svetlana and Jurita to stand by a fir / pin tree as it cast some shade on a bright sunny afternoon.



“How do you know each other?” I asked



“We are Mother and Daughter”



“No surely not, you look too young” I said to Svetlana.



This brought laughter and smiles to both ladies



“Perhaps we can include you and your dog in our video” said Jurita.



“Yes that will be really good” I said, at which point Ruby did a wee , to roars of laughter!



So as I photographed Jurita, her mother videoed me taking the photos and vice versa when I photographed Svetlana.



I gave Jurita a contact card and she emailed me straight away then returned the card to me.



I got several photos, but the ones in the shade had a bit of a colour cast on the skin tones, probably caused by light bouncing off the autumn leaves, so I decided that the mother and daughter photo should be black and white.



Thank you for the photoshoot Svetlana and Jurita , it was lovely to meet you both.

