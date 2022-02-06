Sign up
Photo 2558
Selene in Mono
This is a extra photo of one of my strangers, Selene.
Selene was stranger 292 in my project.
I've done this in mono, a tighter crop and without cigarette
This is her stranger story
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2022-01-24
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22
2
2
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
2558
photos
98
followers
95
following
700% complete
2551
2552
2553
2554
2555
2556
2557
2558
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7
Taken
24th January 2022 3:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
street photography
,
mono
Mags
ace
Great portrait! Her character comes through.
February 6th, 2022
Brigette
ace
love this - wonderful portrait
February 7th, 2022
