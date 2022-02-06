Previous
Selene in Mono by phil_howcroft
Photo 2558

Selene in Mono

This is a extra photo of one of my strangers, Selene.

Selene was stranger 292 in my project.

I've done this in mono, a tighter crop and without cigarette

This is her stranger story

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2022-01-24

6th February 2022 6th Feb 22

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ?
700% complete

Mags ace
Great portrait! Her character comes through.
February 6th, 2022  
Brigette ace
love this - wonderful portrait
February 7th, 2022  
