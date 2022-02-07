Previous
Willow's eyes (as seen though my Vintage Helios 44-2 lens) by phil_howcroft
Photo 2559

Willow's eyes (as seen though my Vintage Helios 44-2 lens)

Another portrait of our Granddaughter Willow.

I shot quite a few images last week of Willow with my Helios 44-2 58mm f2 lens.

The Helios is a copy of the classic Zeiss Biotar 58mm f/2 and renders beautiful portraits and bokeh, it has a bit of a 3D pop to it.

Natural light, indoor portrait

Willow's Mum and Dad love this photo !
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Photo Details

