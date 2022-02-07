Willow's eyes (as seen though my Vintage Helios 44-2 lens)

Another portrait of our Granddaughter Willow.



I shot quite a few images last week of Willow with my Helios 44-2 58mm f2 lens.



The Helios is a copy of the classic Zeiss Biotar 58mm f/2 and renders beautiful portraits and bokeh, it has a bit of a 3D pop to it.



Natural light, indoor portrait



Willow's Mum and Dad love this photo !