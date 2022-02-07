Sign up
Photo 2559
Willow's eyes (as seen though my Vintage Helios 44-2 lens)
Another portrait of our Granddaughter Willow.
I shot quite a few images last week of Willow with my Helios 44-2 58mm f2 lens.
The Helios is a copy of the classic Zeiss Biotar 58mm f/2 and renders beautiful portraits and bokeh, it has a bit of a 3D pop to it.
Natural light, indoor portrait
Willow's Mum and Dad love this photo !
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
2559
photos
99
followers
95
following
2552
2553
2554
2555
2556
2557
2558
2559
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
2nd February 2022 2:07pm
Tags
black and white
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
vintage lens
,
helios 44-2
