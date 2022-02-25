Sign up
Photo 2572
100 Strangers : Round 3 : No. 299 (Extra Photo) : Izzy
This is an additional photo of stranger 299, Izzy.
I always like a black and white portrait , so decided to share an image of Izzy in mono, rather than the colour shot I used for my 299th stranger story.
25th February 2022
25th Feb 22
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7
Taken
22nd February 2022 3:23pm
portrait
black and white
street photography
mono
monochrome
portraits
streetie
