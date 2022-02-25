Previous
100 Strangers : Round 3 : No. 299 (Extra Photo) : Izzy
Photo 2572

100 Strangers : Round 3 : No. 299 (Extra Photo) : Izzy

This is an additional photo of stranger 299, Izzy.

I always like a black and white portrait , so decided to share an image of Izzy in mono, rather than the colour shot I used for my 299th stranger story.
25th February 2022 25th Feb 22

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Phil Howcroft
