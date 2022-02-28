100 Strangers : Round 3 : No. 300 : Steph

Here it is, my 300th stranger. I wanted my 300th stranger to be a stand out shot and I think I have achieved it with Steph.



I was walking down Hockley when I saw three people walking up the hill. At first I thought they were all together but as they approached I realised they weren’t, as Steph peeled off to the right. I decided to approach Steph for a portrait. As we were walking in opposite directions towards each other it was going to have to be a direct approach, so I stopped Steph in the street.



“Hi, I wonder if you can help me, I’m an Amateur Photographer doing a I photograph people I meet on the street, is it OK if I photograph you?”



As you can see, Steph said “Yes”.



“Are you Trans?” I asked Steph.



“Yes, I’m just on my way back from an appointment at the GRC”



“GRC?”



“Gender Reassignment Clinic, just down there on Broad Street”



“I’m Phil and this is my little dog Ruby”



Steph recognised Ruby as a whippet straight away and told me she had been brought up with whippets as her Dad raced them. We then had a chat about Whippets and what a lovely breed of dogs they are. I asked Steph is she was from the North East as I knew Whippet racing was popular in that area of the country. Steph told me that she originated from Derbyshire and that Whippet racing is popular in that county. In fact they used to race whippets in Ilkeston (a town which borders Nottinghamshire). I told her I remember my daughter telling me that as she works in Ilkeston.



Steph also told me she’s not yet living full time as a female, but she will be part of her transition from male to female.



I photographed Steph in two locations on either side of the road. I did full length, three quarter body and headshots. I didn’t notice that between shots I must have caught my ISO button as it went from ISO 400 to 200 and a few of the shots were not sharp enough when I viewed them large on my computer. However I did get some excellent shots and decided to use the “Full length Steph” as my main 100 Strangers shot as I think it was essential to show Steph’s outfit, which was the first thing I noticed as she walked up Hockley.



That was it 300th stranger completed. We shook hands and I wished Steph well with her gender reassignment. Three of my third round photos of strangers have been trans women. Three photos with four trans women in them. A google search shows that 3.7% of UK adult population see themselves as Transgender Women, so that means my 3rd round accurately reflects life. I don’t go looking for specific strangers, I just photograph who I meet on the streets, so I am really pleased with the mix of people I have photographed.

