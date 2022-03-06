Sign up
Photo 2578
Almost Spring
The sun shone on a Sunday afternoon walk from Arnold to Bestwood.
I've been here before on 365, this is Collier's Pad, the path along which miners from Arnold and Redhill walked to get to and from their shifts at Bestwood colliery / Coal Mine.
I'm at the top of a hill, looking down, you can see Jane ahead of me and Ruby our whippet is just out of picture behind her
Sony RX100 VII, edited in GIMP
6th March 2022
6th Mar 22
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
