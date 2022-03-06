Almost Spring

The sun shone on a Sunday afternoon walk from Arnold to Bestwood.



I've been here before on 365, this is Collier's Pad, the path along which miners from Arnold and Redhill walked to get to and from their shifts at Bestwood colliery / Coal Mine.



I'm at the top of a hill, looking down, you can see Jane ahead of me and Ruby our whippet is just out of picture behind her



Sony RX100 VII, edited in GIMP