100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 303 : Rafal by phil_howcroft
Photo 2583

After I’d photographed strangers Beth and Paula in the daffodils I shot some photos of the daffs. As I was shooting the daffs I heard the sound of music coming from the hill behind me. It wasn’t Julie Andrews (see what I did there), it was Rafal, who was playing the hand pans.

I walked up the hill and met Rafal and his friend. I introduced myself and told them I was drawn towards the beautiful sound. I asked what the instrument was. Rafal told me they were the hand pans. I asked why he was sat under a tree playing them. “ I am just practising “ was Rafal’s reply. Rafal told me he had been playing the pans for six months. I asked Rafal where he was from as he spoke with an Eastern European accent. Rafal told me he was from Poland and came to the UK just over two years ago (just before we went into lockdown). To my untrained ear, Rafa seemed an accomplished player.

Rafal poured himself a drink from a flask as I was talking to him. Enjoy your coffee I told him. Rafal told me is was a Peruvian drink, Cacao, “It’s good, do you want some?”. I declined the offer


I took the shot with the sun behind Rafal, to ensure I got good skin tones and nice rim lighting. I think my decision was a good one. I’ve sent a selection of images to Rafal and he thinks they are all great.

Thanks for being stranger 303 Rafal, good luck with your hand pan playing.
11th March 2022 11th Mar 22

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
I am impressed with your street portraits and how for every each of them you find the pose and location that fit your model. Rafal looks relaxed and friendly. A great portrait!
March 13th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft
@corinnec that is so kind of you to say Corinne, thanks for the lovely comment
March 13th, 2022  
jackie edwards ace
Nice to be able to include his instrument in the portrait. I'm imagining what it sounds like!
March 13th, 2022  
