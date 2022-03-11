100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 303 : Rafal

After I’d photographed strangers Beth and Paula in the daffodils I shot some photos of the daffs. As I was shooting the daffs I heard the sound of music coming from the hill behind me. It wasn’t Julie Andrews (see what I did there), it was Rafal, who was playing the hand pans.



I walked up the hill and met Rafal and his friend. I introduced myself and told them I was drawn towards the beautiful sound. I asked what the instrument was. Rafal told me they were the hand pans. I asked why he was sat under a tree playing them. “ I am just practising “ was Rafal’s reply. Rafal told me he had been playing the pans for six months. I asked Rafal where he was from as he spoke with an Eastern European accent. Rafal told me he was from Poland and came to the UK just over two years ago (just before we went into lockdown). To my untrained ear, Rafa seemed an accomplished player.



Rafal poured himself a drink from a flask as I was talking to him. Enjoy your coffee I told him. Rafal told me is was a Peruvian drink, Cacao, “It’s good, do you want some?”. I declined the offer





I took the shot with the sun behind Rafal, to ensure I got good skin tones and nice rim lighting. I think my decision was a good one. I’ve sent a selection of images to Rafal and he thinks they are all great.



Thanks for being stranger 303 Rafal, good luck with your hand pan playing.

