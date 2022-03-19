100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 305 : Kath

I was walking with my whippet Ruby in Hockley, Nottingham last week when two ladies carrying ‘designer shopping bags’ walked around the corner towards me. I assumed they were Chinese, but did not ask during our chat.



Anyway both ladies noticed Ruby and one in particular (Kath) seemed really pleased to see her.



“Awww a whippet” said Kath.



“Is she 11 years old ?”



“That’s a good guess, we’ve had her 11 years but she’s a rescue dog, so she could be 12 or 13?”



“Can she run fast?”



“She’s still fast, but doesn’t run for long. She has lots of long walks though” I replied



When I got home, I noticed my fitbit told me that Ruby and I had walked almost 7 miles



“Long walks is good for her, I have a whippet, very similar to yours. Can I hold her?”



“Yes of course you can” , so I gave Kath, Ruby’s lead.



Kath gave Ruby a big hug and picked her up for a snuggle.



I got my camera out and captured the moment !



Kath’s friend got her mobile out and started capturing the moment too.



Kath gave me Ruby back and thanked me.



“Nice camera” Kath told me, eyeing up my Sony A7



“Thank you, is it OK if I post the images online”



“Yes no problem” said Kath and off they walked down into Hockley

