Previous
Next
100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 305 : Kath by phil_howcroft
Photo 2591

100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 305 : Kath

I was walking with my whippet Ruby in Hockley, Nottingham last week when two ladies carrying ‘designer shopping bags’ walked around the corner towards me. I assumed they were Chinese, but did not ask during our chat.

Anyway both ladies noticed Ruby and one in particular (Kath) seemed really pleased to see her.

“Awww a whippet” said Kath.

“Is she 11 years old ?”

“That’s a good guess, we’ve had her 11 years but she’s a rescue dog, so she could be 12 or 13?”

“Can she run fast?”

“She’s still fast, but doesn’t run for long. She has lots of long walks though” I replied

When I got home, I noticed my fitbit told me that Ruby and I had walked almost 7 miles

“Long walks is good for her, I have a whippet, very similar to yours. Can I hold her?”

“Yes of course you can” , so I gave Kath, Ruby’s lead.

Kath gave Ruby a big hug and picked her up for a snuggle.

I got my camera out and captured the moment !

Kath’s friend got her mobile out and started capturing the moment too.

Kath gave me Ruby back and thanked me.

“Nice camera” Kath told me, eyeing up my Sony A7

“Thank you, is it OK if I post the images online”

“Yes no problem” said Kath and off they walked down into Hockley
19th March 2022 19th Mar 22

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
709% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
What a great pic! Although I think Ruby is the star of the composition. Kath seems to really likes Ruby! A nice encounter!
March 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise