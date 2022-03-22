Previous
Grafitti : Vintage Leica Summicron 50mm f2 Lens by phil_howcroft
Photo 2593

Grafitti : Vintage Leica Summicron 50mm f2 Lens

Here's another shot from my 69 year old vintage Leica lens, the summicron 50mm f2 prime lens . Lens attached to my Sony A6000

Shot while walking Ruby, I was struck by the low evening sunlight illuminating the wall.
22nd March 2022 22nd Mar 22

Phil Howcroft

Mags ace
Beautiful light and shadows on the wall.
March 25th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Brings out the texture of the bricks nicely. It is lovely light.
March 25th, 2022  
