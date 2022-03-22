Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2593
Grafitti : Vintage Leica Summicron 50mm f2 Lens
Here's another shot from my 69 year old vintage Leica lens, the summicron 50mm f2 prime lens . Lens attached to my Sony A6000
Shot while walking Ruby, I was struck by the low evening sunlight illuminating the wall.
22nd March 2022
22nd Mar 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
2593
photos
103
followers
94
following
710% complete
View this month »
2586
2587
2588
2589
2590
2591
2592
2593
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
20th March 2022 5:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
graffiti
,
wall
,
vintage lens
,
leica summicron f2
Mags
ace
Beautiful light and shadows on the wall.
March 25th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Brings out the texture of the bricks nicely. It is lovely light.
March 25th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close