Zorse - Half Horse Half Zebra

Spotted on a walk in Bestwood Country Park this afternoon. Half horse Half Zebra ... a Zorse !!!



No horses or Zebra's were hurt in the making of this photo, I just pointed my camera (Sony RX100 VII) close to the Zorse, had a chat with it and clicked away while the Zorse munched on the grass. I could feel it breathing on my hand



Horsey horsey don't you stop,

Just let your feet go clippetty clop,

The tail goes swish and the wheels go round,

Giddy up, we're homeward bound.



A very stylish horse coat !