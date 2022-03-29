Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2596
Wrong Direction !
A bit of street photography in Nottingham's Lace Market
The beautiful Adams building makes a great backdrop to the story.
Two students walking in the wrong direction !
29th March 2022
29th Mar 22
2
0
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
2596
photos
104
followers
95
following
711% complete
2589
2590
2591
2592
2593
2594
2595
2596
Tags
street photography
,
nottingham
Lesley
ace
Ha! Excellent.
March 30th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
@tinley23
thanks Lesley , much appreciated
March 30th, 2022
