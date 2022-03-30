Previous
Urban Architecture - Multi Storey by phil_howcroft
Photo 2597

Urban Architecture - Multi Storey

I shoot strangers on the street, but I also like a bit of street photography. Here is the Lace Market Car Park in Nottingham. I assumed it was a bit of 1970s architecture, but a search tells me it was late 1960s, but I stand to be corrected as it was a quote from somebody from the City Council in a Nottingham Post article. Shot with a Sony RX100 VII camera, it's a beautiful little powerhouse of a camera. It comes highly recommended by myself.

This functional car park, could it be described as beautiful? It was the first ever multi storey car park I ever parked in, circa 1979 in my Ford Escort Mk I
Phil Howcroft

