Photo 2598
Nice to meet you again
This is Farah (stranger 286) who I photographed in November.
I bumped into her again at Nottingham Arboretum this week, so we took some photos again.
31st March 2022
31st Mar 22
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
Tags
smile
,
portrait
,
bokeh
Corinne
ace
It’s a great way to make new friends !
April 2nd, 2022
