Nice to meet you again by phil_howcroft
Photo 2598

Nice to meet you again

This is Farah (stranger 286) who I photographed in November.

I bumped into her again at Nottingham Arboretum this week, so we took some photos again.

31st March 2022 31st Mar 22

Phil Howcroft

Corinne ace
It’s a great way to make new friends !
April 2nd, 2022  
