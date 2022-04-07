Sign up
Photo 2601
Cyril Squirrel
Meet Cyril, a resident Squirrel at Nottingham Arboretum.
He posed rather nicely for me as he was foraging for food.
Shot by poking my Sony RX100VII through the bars of some railings
7th April 2022
7th Apr 22
3
1
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
2601
photos
103
followers
95
following
712% complete
View this month »
2594
2595
2596
2597
2598
2599
2600
2601
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
7th April 2022 2:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
wildlife
,
arboretum
,
nottingham
Allison Williams
ace
He certainly looks well fed. I think he and Syd could be pals.
April 7th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sweet pose - Cyril has that begging pose - "Please Sir can I have some more "!!!
April 8th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Superb capture! Cyril has a nice attitude ;-)
April 8th, 2022
