Cyril Squirrel by phil_howcroft
Photo 2601

Cyril Squirrel

Meet Cyril, a resident Squirrel at Nottingham Arboretum.

He posed rather nicely for me as he was foraging for food.

Shot by poking my Sony RX100VII through the bars of some railings

7th April 2022 7th Apr 22

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Allison Williams ace
He certainly looks well fed. I think he and Syd could be pals.
April 7th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Sweet pose - Cyril has that begging pose - "Please Sir can I have some more "!!!
April 8th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Superb capture! Cyril has a nice attitude ;-)
April 8th, 2022  
