Previous
Next
Photo 2605
Phil in Colour (Vintage Jupiter 9 , 85mm lens)
I normally post photos of me in mono, because I love mono portraits and I think I look better in mono than colour.
Anyway, to balance things out, here I am in colour, captured by a my beautiful Russian Jupiter 9 , 85 mm vintage lens. Shot with a wide open aperture.
My hair is a bit long in the photo, good job I am going for a trim next week.
A beautiful lens for sure, it needs a beautiful model to do it justice, in the meantime you will have to make do with me !!!
14th April 2022
14th Apr 22
1
0
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
10th April 2022 5:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
smile
,
portrait
,
bokeh
,
portraits
,
selfie
,
catchlights
,
jupiter 9
julia
ace
Great portrait selfie.. 👌
April 14th, 2022
