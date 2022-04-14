Phil in Colour (Vintage Jupiter 9 , 85mm lens)

I normally post photos of me in mono, because I love mono portraits and I think I look better in mono than colour.



Anyway, to balance things out, here I am in colour, captured by a my beautiful Russian Jupiter 9 , 85 mm vintage lens. Shot with a wide open aperture.



My hair is a bit long in the photo, good job I am going for a trim next week.



A beautiful lens for sure, it needs a beautiful model to do it justice, in the meantime you will have to make do with me !!!



