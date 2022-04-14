Previous
Phil in Colour (Vintage Jupiter 9 , 85mm lens) by phil_howcroft
Phil in Colour (Vintage Jupiter 9 , 85mm lens)

I normally post photos of me in mono, because I love mono portraits and I think I look better in mono than colour.

Anyway, to balance things out, here I am in colour, captured by a my beautiful Russian Jupiter 9 , 85 mm vintage lens. Shot with a wide open aperture.

My hair is a bit long in the photo, good job I am going for a trim next week.

A beautiful lens for sure, it needs a beautiful model to do it justice, in the meantime you will have to make do with me !!!

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
Photo Details

julia ace
Great portrait selfie.. 👌
April 14th, 2022  
