Photo 2606
Picture Perfect - Clumber Park Ornamental Bridge
This is the ornamental bridge at Clumber Park.
Clumber park is a National Trust Park.
The bridge was vandalised in 2018 when a car deliberately drove into it
It has now been restored to it's former glory.
This is a picture perfect image of the bridge, the swan , the reflections and a lovely sky. Very chocolate box on could say.
15th April 2022
15th Apr 22
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
7
5
2
365
DSC-RX100M7
14th April 2022 10:42am
reflections
clumber park
ornamental bridge
nail trust
Mags
ace
This is beautiful!
April 16th, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
An impressive bridge…love the circle making reflections!
April 16th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
@marlboromaam
thanks Mags, I am impressed with the photo too :)
@happypat
thanks Pat, the swan was an unexpected bonus to the photo :)
April 16th, 2022
Gavin.J
Fantastic moment captured, the swan just finishes the whole scene. Those little Sony RX cameras do half render some fab shots🙏🙏👍
April 16th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
@gavj
Thanks Gavin , I am pleased with this, the light was rather lovely too
April 16th, 2022
