Previous
Next
Picture Perfect - Clumber Park Ornamental Bridge by phil_howcroft
Photo 2606

Picture Perfect - Clumber Park Ornamental Bridge

This is the ornamental bridge at Clumber Park.

Clumber park is a National Trust Park.

The bridge was vandalised in 2018 when a car deliberately drove into it

It has now been restored to it's former glory.

This is a picture perfect image of the bridge, the swan , the reflections and a lovely sky. Very chocolate box on could say.

15th April 2022 15th Apr 22

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
713% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
This is beautiful!
April 16th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
An impressive bridge…love the circle making reflections!
April 16th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft
@marlboromaam thanks Mags, I am impressed with the photo too :)

@happypat thanks Pat, the swan was an unexpected bonus to the photo :)
April 16th, 2022  
Gavin.J
Fantastic moment captured, the swan just finishes the whole scene. Those little Sony RX cameras do half render some fab shots🙏🙏👍
April 16th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft
@gavj Thanks Gavin , I am pleased with this, the light was rather lovely too
April 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise