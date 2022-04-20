100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 311 : Hettie & Peanut

I walked into Sherwood, with my little whippet Ruby, to search the charity shops for vintage lenses. We went into the Nottinghamshire Hospice shop and I asked at the counter if they had any cameras or lenses. There was a lady (Leanne) behind the counter cuddling a really cute dog (Peanut), she told me they had one in the back and her colleague went off to get it. As she walked down the shop with the camera in it’s case, I told Leanne and the other ladies at the counter it looked like a Russian camera (how sad is that !!). I was right it was a Zenit with a Helios 44M lens. I then told them all about the camera and lens. “Am I a bit geeky, am I boring you?”. All the staff laughed, I told them I had the lens (5 of them) so couldn’t justify buying another. I told them the focus ring was a bit stiff but £30 was a fair price and don’t accept any lower offers. The camera then went on display in a cabinet with a price tag attached.



While I was talking about the camera I was also having a discussion about dogs. Peanut had just been neutered so was looking so so sad (although all dogs can throw a sad look).



I told Leanne about my 100 strangers project and asked if herself and Peanut would be a stranger. Leanne told me she was not the dogs owner and Hettie would sit for me ! Leanne then added me on social media !



I asked Hettie if she was over 18. The lady next to me laughed, “I hope so, she is my daughter in law, married to my son”



I asked Hettie and Peanut to step outside of the shop into the doorway to take some photos. Hettie works full time for an Electrical Wholesaler and has dual nationality, South African / UK.



The light in the doorway was good as it was in the shade on a bright and sunny afternoon.



I showed Hettie the photos once we went back into the shop and all the staff from the shop had a look too. Hettie said she liked them and I gave her a card to contact me.



I have since sent the photos to Hettie and she thinks they are amazing. Hettie also suggested we do a photoshoot, she likes powder paints, so that should be really cool (watch this space).

