Photo 2610

100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 312 : Isabelle

I was in Nottingham with my whippet walking the streets looking for photo opportunities. As I walked past Bodycraft tattoo and piercing studio I saw Isabelle stood in the doorway, she was drinking a Costa Coffee and having a cigarette, she also had some amazing piercings on her face. I decided Isabelle would make a great stranger so I walked towards her and introduced myself.

“Hi, I love your piercings, they look amazing, I’m an amateur photographer and I do street photography and photograph people I meet on the street, is it OK if I photograph you?”

Isabelle agreed without hesitation, I then told her a bit more about my project and chatted to her as I photographed her and moved her to different locations (all within a few metres of the shop). I photographed her stood by the door (where I saw her), in the middle of the street and in an alleyway across the road.

Isabelle does piercings in the studio, she’s been doing it almost 4 years and was trained by a former piercer who worked at the studio. I asked her was she busy (it was a Monday afternoon). Isabelle told me early afternoons were quiet, but got busier later in the afternoon. Ruby my whippet was with me as I was photographing Isabelle, so I asked her if she had a dog, Isabelle told me she had a two year old staffy.

As we were chatting and doing some photos her colleagues from the studio came to the door. “Are they your minders” I asked “Are they making sure you are safe?”

Isabelle, told me they were taking the mickey out of her, laughing.

I gave Isabelle a contact card and she said she would add me on Instagram. Most of my strangers are on Insta’, so when I chat with them they check me out on Insta and see some of my photos (and they still let me photograph them !!!)

I hope you like the photos of Isabelle and her fabulous piercings. Thank you for allowing me to photograph you Isabelle.
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Gail Lambert
You’re obviously very confident asking strangers, zero confidence here!
April 26th, 2022  
Mags ace
Super stranger portrait, Phil! She certainly has lots of piercings which makes me wonder. LOL!
April 26th, 2022  
