100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 312 : Isabelle

I was in Nottingham with my whippet walking the streets looking for photo opportunities. As I walked past Bodycraft tattoo and piercing studio I saw Isabelle stood in the doorway, she was drinking a Costa Coffee and having a cigarette, she also had some amazing piercings on her face. I decided Isabelle would make a great stranger so I walked towards her and introduced myself.



“Hi, I love your piercings, they look amazing, I’m an amateur photographer and I do street photography and photograph people I meet on the street, is it OK if I photograph you?”



Isabelle agreed without hesitation, I then told her a bit more about my project and chatted to her as I photographed her and moved her to different locations (all within a few metres of the shop). I photographed her stood by the door (where I saw her), in the middle of the street and in an alleyway across the road.



Isabelle does piercings in the studio, she’s been doing it almost 4 years and was trained by a former piercer who worked at the studio. I asked her was she busy (it was a Monday afternoon). Isabelle told me early afternoons were quiet, but got busier later in the afternoon. Ruby my whippet was with me as I was photographing Isabelle, so I asked her if she had a dog, Isabelle told me she had a two year old staffy.



As we were chatting and doing some photos her colleagues from the studio came to the door. “Are they your minders” I asked “Are they making sure you are safe?”



Isabelle, told me they were taking the mickey out of her, laughing.



I gave Isabelle a contact card and she said she would add me on Instagram. Most of my strangers are on Insta’, so when I chat with them they check me out on Insta and see some of my photos (and they still let me photograph them !!!)



I hope you like the photos of Isabelle and her fabulous piercings. Thank you for allowing me to photograph you Isabelle.