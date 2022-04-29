Previous
100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 313 : Rebeka and Phoebe by phil_howcroft
Photo 2613

I was in the Nottingham Lace Market this week and my walk around the city usually takes me to St. Mary’s church. On the steps outside of the church I saw two students doing a photoshoot. I went over to chat to them about the photoshoot.

Meet Rebeka and Phoebe, two 19 years old photography students from Nottingham College. Rebeka (left hand side of the frame ) was shooting Pheobe. The assignment they were working on was to photograph their interpretation of the word “consume”. Rebeka told me that she was photographing Pheobe’s Crocs as she was doing a fashion twist to her interpretation. FYI Crocs are boat-shaped shoes, having holes on their surface. Crocs can be both open and closed-toed. Traditionally, crocs came up with closed-toe shoes first.

When I asked if Rebeka and Phoebe would be part of my strangers project they both agreed without hesitation. I suggested the steps would be a good place to start as the gates to the steps made a frame within frame.

As you can see I got a cracking shot of the two young ladies. When I offered them a contact card Phoebe said she would add me on Instagram and contact me via that platform. I also asked them both to move into the church grounds, under the dappled light of the trees for a black and white shot. I’ve posted the colour photo here as I’ve posted a couple of black and white strangers recently.

Rebeka and Phoebe, thank you for allowing me to photograph you both, I wish you both well with your photography course. I’d have loved to have studied photography when I was a 19 years old student, but our school did not offer photography as an option to study and therefore no route into further education was available.

29th April 2022 29th Apr 22

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
Corinne C ace
You can document a study in British citizens :-) Another great shot and story Phil!
April 30th, 2022  
Allison Williams ace
A beautiful portrait of both Rebeka and Phoebe. There do seem to be many more opportunities now in education. ( especially for young women)
April 30th, 2022  
Mags ace
A very nice stranger capture of these pretty young women! That's okay about your education, Phil. You've done excellent work to match that of any professional and besides - even the pros can take bad pics!
April 30th, 2022  
