Mellonie among the Bluebells

This is Mellonie, those of you who have followed me for a while may recognise her.



I first met Mellonie back in 2017 when I photographed her singing on stage with her band .



We became social media friends and in 2018 I did a studio fashion shoot for her and her friends at my friend Verity's studio. I've also photographed Mellonie at some of her gigs and then we went into lockdown.



Mellonie has always wanted to do a shoot among bluebells and asked me if I could help her.



Today was the first time we've met since October 2019, so I did an early evening photoshoot among the bluebells in a Nottingham park.



Mellonie brought along her daughter to help her with the shoot and a costume change.



When Mellonie saw some of these poses on the back of the camera, she thought they were edgy and liked them, so I decided to make this the first photo to share from the shoot.



