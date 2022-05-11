Previous
Hannah In Papplewick Steam by phil_howcroft
Photo 2623

Hannah In Papplewick Steam

Another shot from last weeks Papplewick photoshoot.

Hannah posing between the pillars of the Pump House amid some "Steam"

Sony A7 and Edited in Darktable
11th May 2022 11th May 22

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Brigette ace
Awesome
I’ve not heard of Darktable
Do you enjoy and rate using this
May 14th, 2022  
Mags ace
Daring and evocative shot!
May 14th, 2022  
