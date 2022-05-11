Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2623
Hannah In Papplewick Steam
Another shot from last weeks Papplewick photoshoot.
Hannah posing between the pillars of the Pump House amid some "Steam"
Sony A7 and Edited in Darktable
11th May 2022
11th May 22
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7
Taken
5th May 2022 1:02pm
Tags
steam
,
model
,
pose
,
papplewick
Brigette
ace
Awesome
I’ve not heard of Darktable
Do you enjoy and rate using this
May 14th, 2022
Mags
ace
Daring and evocative shot!
May 14th, 2022
