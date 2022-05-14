Sign up
Photo 2624
Allium Bokeh
I better give you a change of genre from people and models.
Our Alliums are out in the garden, so a good opportunity to photography them with a vintage Helios 44-2 Russian lens.
The beautiful 44-2 58mm prime lens is renowned for creating beautiful bokeh.
14th May 2022
14th May 22
2
1
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
2624
photos
102
followers
95
following
718% complete
View this month »
2617
2618
2619
2620
2621
2622
2623
2624
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
14th May 2022 2:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bokeh
,
allium
,
helios
,
vintage lens
,
helios 44-2
Mags
ace
That's lovely!
May 15th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful close-up!
May 15th, 2022
