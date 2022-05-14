Previous
Allium Bokeh by phil_howcroft
Allium Bokeh

I better give you a change of genre from people and models.

Our Alliums are out in the garden, so a good opportunity to photography them with a vintage Helios 44-2 Russian lens.

The beautiful 44-2 58mm prime lens is renowned for creating beautiful bokeh.
Phil Howcroft

Photo Details

Mags ace
That's lovely!
May 15th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful close-up!
May 15th, 2022  
