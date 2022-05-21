Previous
Carmell and Mark by phil_howcroft
Photo 2629

Carmell and Mark

On Saturday I was the photographer for the Wedding of Carmell and Mark.

Carmell had seen some of my photographs on social media and contacted me a few months ago to ask me if I did wedding photography and if so could I do her wedding.

I told Carmell that I was an amateur not a professional photographer. However, I said that I could photograph her wedding if she made a donation to charity rather than a payment to me.

I told her that my granddaughter attends a toddler playgroup at the Salvation Army and it would be really nice if she could donate my 'fee' to the Sally Army. So we agreed on a donation amount and yesterday was Carmell's big day.

Her husband Mark is a big mod fan and drove to the wedding on his scooter. He wanted a bride and groom shot by the scooter, so here is my fave of several that I took.

Mark told me he wanted a big black and white print for the wall. I converted this to mono but I prefer the colour one which captures the beauty of the pagoda roses.

I hope you like this picture, it is taken in the grounds of the rose garden at Arnot Hill Park (The Duck Park), followers will recognise the location as it is a regular location for walks with Willow and Ruby

21st May 2022 21st May 22

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
720% complete

Judith Johnson
Wow, it's gorgeous Phil. I love it! I hopethey like it too
May 22nd, 2022  
Phil Howcroft
@busylady thanks Judith , it was a lovely wedding to photograph, on my doorstep too, so I know the park and location well (the register office is located in the park)
May 22nd, 2022  
Dianne
A gorgeous image and how lovely that they donated your ‘fee’ to charity. You are very generous.
May 22nd, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
A beautiful capture Phil!
I am doing a similar thing ( with Phil) next month for one of the care staff that I used to work with. She asked me over a year ago & like you, I said as long asyou understand I am not professional.
May 22nd, 2022  
Phil Howcroft
@carole_sandford You will be OK Carole, you are photographing a friend. I arranged to meet Carmell a few weeks before the wedding and we did a few shots in the park, so we got to know each other before the event.
May 22nd, 2022  
Phil Howcroft
@dide thanks Diane , I am pleased you like the shot
May 22nd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful photo of the pair with the scooter , Phil , - they should be over the moon with your photography ,if this one is anything to go by ! And how kind of them to agree to donate your fee to your charity ! fav
May 22nd, 2022  
Phil Howcroft
@beryl thanks beryl , it wasn't a big fee, but it will certainly help the toddler group where willow attends (and I attend)
May 22nd, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture. So glad you were able to help them out and the Salvation Army received a donation
May 22nd, 2022  
Corinne C ace
What a great photo! And with a certain meaning for the couple. You have talent for portrait photography and I’m not surprised that people trust you for their special day. Congratulations to you!
May 22nd, 2022  
Allison Williams ace
A wonderful picture and a great story to accompany it. Well done in all ways!
May 23rd, 2022  
Mags ace
What a different wedding capture! I like it and you probably should be doing weddings and getting paid for it. You are certainly a great photographer.
May 23rd, 2022  
