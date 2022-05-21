Carmell and Mark

On Saturday I was the photographer for the Wedding of Carmell and Mark.



Carmell had seen some of my photographs on social media and contacted me a few months ago to ask me if I did wedding photography and if so could I do her wedding.



I told Carmell that I was an amateur not a professional photographer. However, I said that I could photograph her wedding if she made a donation to charity rather than a payment to me.



I told her that my granddaughter attends a toddler playgroup at the Salvation Army and it would be really nice if she could donate my 'fee' to the Sally Army. So we agreed on a donation amount and yesterday was Carmell's big day.



Her husband Mark is a big mod fan and drove to the wedding on his scooter. He wanted a bride and groom shot by the scooter, so here is my fave of several that I took.



Mark told me he wanted a big black and white print for the wall. I converted this to mono but I prefer the colour one which captures the beauty of the pagoda roses.



I hope you like this picture, it is taken in the grounds of the rose garden at Arnot Hill Park (The Duck Park), followers will recognise the location as it is a regular location for walks with Willow and Ruby



