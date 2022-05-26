Previous
Madeleine in Mono by phil_howcroft
Madeleine in Mono

Another shot from the photoshoot with Madeleine

I do love a good headshot photo. Headshot portraits are probably my fave genre of photography , albeit headshots in the street rather than studio.

This is Madeleine striking a lovely pose. Oh and I love mono too
Phil Howcroft

I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
Corinne C ace
A sweet portrait of Madeleine. Her light eyes are perfect in mono!
May 28th, 2022  
Gavin.J
Fabulous portrait sir, and exquisite lighting 👍👍
May 28th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft
@gavj cheers Gavin , that a great comment

@corinnec awww thank you so much Corinne, that's a lovely comment
May 29th, 2022  
