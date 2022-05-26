Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2633
Madeleine in Mono
Another shot from the photoshoot with Madeleine
I do love a good headshot photo. Headshot portraits are probably my fave genre of photography , albeit headshots in the street rather than studio.
This is Madeleine striking a lovely pose. Oh and I love mono too
26th May 2022
26th May 22
3
2
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
2627
2628
2629
2630
2631
2632
2633
2634
Tags
portrait
,
black and white
,
studio
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
studio lighting
Corinne C
ace
A sweet portrait of Madeleine. Her light eyes are perfect in mono!
May 28th, 2022
Gavin.J
Fabulous portrait sir, and exquisite lighting 👍👍
May 28th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
@gavj
cheers Gavin , that a great comment
@corinnec
awww thank you so much Corinne, that's a lovely comment
May 29th, 2022
@corinnec awww thank you so much Corinne, that's a lovely comment