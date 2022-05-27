100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 315 : Lucy

I was walking my little whippet dog in Nottingham city centre last week (she is after all my photography assistant). When we were walking through the Nottingham Trent University campus I noticed two people giving away promotion flyers for “Tuned” which is student night at Rock City. I asked the young lady if she’d had many “takers” for the night and I didn’t think I would be eligible for the offer!



Meet Lucy, who is a second year Biology student at the Uni’. Lucy said she targetted students walking by but it was a hard sell, some said they were too old at 20 for a student night. “tuned” happens on a Thursday night and include, 6 bars, 3 rooms, 2-4-1 drinks all night long, 2000+ party people and a free drink with every advance ticket purchase!



Lucy asked if she could stroke and say hello to Ruby, she said she missed her dog back home in Basingstoke. Ruby obliged of course and gave Lucy a kiss. I asked Lucy what was she going to do for a career were when she graduated, Lucy said she wanted to work abroad in Marine Biology. I wished her well in her studies and career.



As you can see Lucy agreed to take part in my strangers project and asked me what I would do with the photos. I told her I would post them online to my strangers project and also on Instagram. Lucy added me as a contact on Insta’







FYI, Rock City it’s Nottingham’s premier location for small to medium sized bands i.e. not an arena and not a concert hall, people stand on the dance floor to watch bands, well they did 40 years ago when I watched bands like OMD, Blancmange , China Crisis and Howard Jones.