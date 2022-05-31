The Great British Seaside

We went to Skegness on Tuesday for a day trip. Two hours drive on a good day, but it's the nearest coast to Nottingham.



We walked 12 miles up and down the coast, it rained for half of those miles, but what's a bit of rain !



Anyway this is Skegness pier, decked out in bunting to celebrate the up and coming Queens Jubilee



I think the image captures a quintessential British seaside scene



Sony RX100