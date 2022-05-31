Previous
The Great British Seaside by phil_howcroft
Photo 2637

The Great British Seaside

We went to Skegness on Tuesday for a day trip. Two hours drive on a good day, but it's the nearest coast to Nottingham.

We walked 12 miles up and down the coast, it rained for half of those miles, but what's a bit of rain !

Anyway this is Skegness pier, decked out in bunting to celebrate the up and coming Queens Jubilee

I think the image captures a quintessential British seaside scene

Sony RX100
Phil Howcroft

Boxplayer ace
Love it, the POV, the shiny wetness and the passers by in their rain gear.
June 2nd, 2022  
Phil Howcroft
@boxplayer thanks , I'm a few days behind on my 365, I always seem to be, I was crouching down, camera in hand , looking through the tilted viewfinder, trying to keep the rain off the little camera !
June 2nd, 2022  
Nada ace
Love the reflections. Looks like it could be a posed album cover.
June 2nd, 2022  
Corinne C ace
The perspective is wonderful, I love the shiny deck and the flags. A wonderful street pic!
June 2nd, 2022  
