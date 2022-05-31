Sign up
Photo 2637
The Great British Seaside
We went to Skegness on Tuesday for a day trip. Two hours drive on a good day, but it's the nearest coast to Nottingham.
We walked 12 miles up and down the coast, it rained for half of those miles, but what's a bit of rain !
Anyway this is Skegness pier, decked out in bunting to celebrate the up and coming Queens Jubilee
I think the image captures a quintessential British seaside scene
Sony RX100
31st May 2022
31st May 22
4
3
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
31st May 2022 1:50pm
raining
pier
seaside
skegness
lincs
skeggy
Boxplayer
ace
Love it, the POV, the shiny wetness and the passers by in their rain gear.
June 2nd, 2022
Phil Howcroft
@boxplayer
thanks , I'm a few days behind on my 365, I always seem to be, I was crouching down, camera in hand , looking through the tilted viewfinder, trying to keep the rain off the little camera !
June 2nd, 2022
Nada
ace
Love the reflections. Looks like it could be a posed album cover.
June 2nd, 2022
Corinne C
ace
The perspective is wonderful, I love the shiny deck and the flags. A wonderful street pic!
June 2nd, 2022
