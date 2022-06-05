100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 317 : Scott

This is Scott who I met in Nottingham a few weeks ago. I had walked up Masonic Place, a little side street near Nottingham Trent Uni, to do some street photography. The small street is home to a couple of night clubs. One such club, The Rescue Rooms used to be called Isabella’s back in the 70’ / 80’s and was probably the premier nightclub in Nottingham for a decade or so.



Anyway I was sat on the steps up to the clubs taking photos of the gates at the bottom of the street, looking for the Decisive Moment of a passer by walking between the gap in the gates.



As I was sat there a man came out of the side doors and walked towards some hidden bins, he was wearing an apron and I decided I better tell him what I was doing sat with my dog on the steps.



“Hi how are you, I’m doing some photography, witing for people to walk between the gates, it will make a good photo”



Scott came over to chat to me, he told me it was good to see somebody with a real camera rather than a mobile phone. He asked me about my Sony Camera and Tamron Lens. I told him all about the camera and my choice of lens. I then told him I used to visit the club when it was Isabella’s. Scott told me the club had changed names several times and he had some photos of the street on his mobile. He showed me some old photos of the area.



I asked him if he was a chef (the apron). Scott told me he was a kitchen porter at the Masonic Hall. I then asked him if he wanted to be part of my project, he was a little hesitant and then said “Yes”



I photographed Scott in the doorway of the “Stealth” club, the black doors and décor making a great backdrop. I cloned out a “No Smoking” sign and a door handle to get the “all black” background. I offered Scott some copies of the photos but he declined the offer.

