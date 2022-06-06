Previous
Next
Garden Robin - Helios 44-2 Vintage Lens by phil_howcroft
Photo 2640

Garden Robin - Helios 44-2 Vintage Lens

This is a new visitor to our garden, he arrived via a garden centre gift voucher (it was my birthday last week)

Anyway he has made his home near the top of our steps up from the patio to the lawn / grass.

I shot it with a new vintage lens , the Helios 58mm f2 from 1980.

I already have a several of these lenses, but this one was too hard to resist in the charity shop , attached to a Russian Zenit E camera from 1980 . The camera has the Olympic Rings engraved on the front, to commemorate the Moscow Olympics of the same year

The helios creates great bokeh, that's our lavender bush in the background , less than a metre from the Robin

This is the nearest I get to 'twitching photography'
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
723% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

jackie edwards ace
Happy Birthday! Glad you're having fun with your birthday bird!
June 6th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft
@jackies365 thanks Jackie it was last week :)
June 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise