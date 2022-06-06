Garden Robin - Helios 44-2 Vintage Lens

This is a new visitor to our garden, he arrived via a garden centre gift voucher (it was my birthday last week)



Anyway he has made his home near the top of our steps up from the patio to the lawn / grass.



I shot it with a new vintage lens , the Helios 58mm f2 from 1980.



I already have a several of these lenses, but this one was too hard to resist in the charity shop , attached to a Russian Zenit E camera from 1980 . The camera has the Olympic Rings engraved on the front, to commemorate the Moscow Olympics of the same year



The helios creates great bokeh, that's our lavender bush in the background , less than a metre from the Robin



This is the nearest I get to 'twitching photography'