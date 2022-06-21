Ruby - Yashica ML 50mm f1.7 vintage lens

Ruby shot in our garden , she was stalking squirrels running along the top of our garden fence . No chance of catching them !





Shot at f2.8 on the beautiful nifty fifty f1.7 Yashica ML vintage lens



My £10 lens did an awesome job , you can even see a reflection of my shorts and legs in Ruby's eye !!!