Photo 2652
Ruby - Yashica ML 50mm f1.7 vintage lens
Ruby shot in our garden , she was stalking squirrels running along the top of our garden fence . No chance of catching them !
Shot at f2.8 on the beautiful nifty fifty f1.7 Yashica ML vintage lens
My £10 lens did an awesome job , you can even see a reflection of my shorts and legs in Ruby's eye !!!
21st June 2022
21st Jun 22
3
1
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
2652
photos
106
followers
96
following
2645
2646
2647
2648
2649
2650
2651
2652
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
22nd June 2022 7:42pm
dog
whippet
f1.7
vintage lens
yashica ml 50mm
Allison Williams
ace
A beautiful portrait of grace and dignity. Ruby shouldn’t feel bad. What dog has ever caught a squirrel?
June 22nd, 2022
Phil Howcroft
@allie912
awww thank you Allison , Ruby will be pleased about your words, good shout re never catching one !
June 22nd, 2022
Corinne C
ace
What a proud and elegant face! Ruby is beautiful!
June 22nd, 2022
