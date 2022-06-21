Previous
Ruby - Yashica ML 50mm f1.7 vintage lens by phil_howcroft
Photo 2652

Ruby - Yashica ML 50mm f1.7 vintage lens

Ruby shot in our garden , she was stalking squirrels running along the top of our garden fence . No chance of catching them !


Shot at f2.8 on the beautiful nifty fifty f1.7 Yashica ML vintage lens

My £10 lens did an awesome job , you can even see a reflection of my shorts and legs in Ruby's eye !!!
Phil Howcroft

I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
Allison Williams ace
A beautiful portrait of grace and dignity. Ruby shouldn’t feel bad. What dog has ever caught a squirrel?
June 22nd, 2022  
Phil Howcroft
@allie912 awww thank you Allison , Ruby will be pleased about your words, good shout re never catching one !
June 22nd, 2022  
Corinne C ace
What a proud and elegant face! Ruby is beautiful!
June 22nd, 2022  
