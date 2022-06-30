Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2657
Madeleine Retro Colours
This is a shot from last month when Madeleine came to my photo buddy Bob's studio in his garage.
I tried to make the colours retro by adding a teal creative filter in Rawtherapee
Madeleine thinks it looks like a photo from the 1960's and really likes it. I hope you do too
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
3
3
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
2657
photos
106
followers
96
following
727% complete
2650
2651
2652
2653
2654
2655
2656
2657
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7
Taken
25th May 2022 9:08pm
studio
,
model
,
retro
,
photoshoot
,
1960s
,
film simulation
Mags
ace
It's a wonderful portrait! Well done.
June 30th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Certainly has that 1960's look ! Nice pose and light ! fav
June 30th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
I like it
July 1st, 2022
