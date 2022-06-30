Previous
Madeleine Retro Colours by phil_howcroft
Madeleine Retro Colours

This is a shot from last month when Madeleine came to my photo buddy Bob's studio in his garage.

I tried to make the colours retro by adding a teal creative filter in Rawtherapee

Madeleine thinks it looks like a photo from the 1960's and really likes it. I hope you do too
30th June 2022 30th Jun 22

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Mags ace
It's a wonderful portrait! Well done.
June 30th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Certainly has that 1960's look ! Nice pose and light ! fav
June 30th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
I like it
July 1st, 2022  
