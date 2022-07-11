Previous
Lavender and Bee : Shot at f2, vintage Helios 58mm 44-2 by phil_howcroft
Lavender and Bee : Shot at f2, vintage Helios 58mm 44-2

The vintage Helios 58mm f2 44-2 vintage lens is renowned as a beautiful portrait lens.

It can also do beautiful natural history shots as proven by this wide open aperture (f2) manual focus shot of a bee on our lavender.

Don't you just love the soft bokeh, it was quite hard to capture the shot as the bees whizz around the lavender, but it was just a case of waiting for one to lad on the two lone heads.

No fancy editing, just auto levels , cropping , profiled denoise and a bit of faffing around with highlights and shadows

A really cool capture, even if I say it myself
11th July 2022 11th Jul 22

Phil Howcroft

Mags ace
Sweet and lovely shot, my friend!
July 12th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautifully captured Phil ! fav
July 12th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam thanks Maggie, I am really pleased that I manually focussed with a 50 year old lens

@beryl thanks beryl , it is a lovely shot :)
July 12th, 2022  
Lesley ace
Beautiful! Our lilac isn’t out yet but I’m loving all of the purple fields I’m seeing on my journeys.
July 12th, 2022  
