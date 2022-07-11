Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2633
Lavender and Bee : Shot at f2, vintage Helios 58mm 44-2
The vintage Helios 58mm f2 44-2 vintage lens is renowned as a beautiful portrait lens.
It can also do beautiful natural history shots as proven by this wide open aperture (f2) manual focus shot of a bee on our lavender.
Don't you just love the soft bokeh, it was quite hard to capture the shot as the bees whizz around the lavender, but it was just a case of waiting for one to lad on the two lone heads.
No fancy editing, just auto levels , cropping , profiled denoise and a bit of faffing around with highlights and shadows
A really cool capture, even if I say it myself
11th July 2022
11th Jul 22
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
2666
photos
106
followers
96
following
721% complete
View this month »
2626
2627
2628
2629
2630
2631
2632
2633
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bee
,
bokeh
,
lavender
,
helios
,
vintage lens
,
helios 44-2
Mags
ace
Sweet and lovely shot, my friend!
July 12th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautifully captured Phil ! fav
July 12th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
@marlboromaam
thanks Maggie, I am really pleased that I manually focussed with a 50 year old lens
@beryl
thanks beryl , it is a lovely shot :)
July 12th, 2022
Lesley
ace
Beautiful! Our lilac isn’t out yet but I’m loving all of the purple fields I’m seeing on my journeys.
July 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@beryl thanks beryl , it is a lovely shot :)