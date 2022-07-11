Lavender and Bee : Shot at f2, vintage Helios 58mm 44-2

The vintage Helios 58mm f2 44-2 vintage lens is renowned as a beautiful portrait lens.



It can also do beautiful natural history shots as proven by this wide open aperture (f2) manual focus shot of a bee on our lavender.



Don't you just love the soft bokeh, it was quite hard to capture the shot as the bees whizz around the lavender, but it was just a case of waiting for one to lad on the two lone heads.



No fancy editing, just auto levels , cropping , profiled denoise and a bit of faffing around with highlights and shadows



A really cool capture, even if I say it myself