Lavender Robin : 70 years old vintage lens by phil_howcroft
Lavender Robin : 70 years old vintage lens

You've seen this little Robin before.

Shot using my late fathers 70 year old Leica Elmar 5cm f3.5 lens. The lens was probably 17 years old when my Dad bought it.

The lens focus ring has been jammed (the grease thickens up with age). I have had limited success in unjamming it (some lighter fuel temporarily released it about a year ago ). Anyway with today seeing record temperatures being reached , I wondered if the record highs may have softened the grease. I got the lens out of my cabinet and hey presto I was right, the focus ring moved, tightly at first but a few wiggles and it was moving freely !
I put some lithium grease onto the exposed helicoid and we will see what happens.

Anyway this was nearly 9.00 p.m and there was still some light in the garden , so I shot this little Robin against the lavender at f3.5


Nice and sharp isn't it
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
Corinne C ace
A lovely shot. You seem to have a great collection of lenses. Stay cool and safe.
July 20th, 2022  
Allison Williams ace
I salute you for your picture taking AND problem solving abilities! Well done. I do love an English robin. Much daintier then his North American cousin.
July 20th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Sweet shot ! - such a lovely little robin ! - he will not fly away from your garden !
July 20th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 20th, 2022  
Mags ace
I love your DOF! A lovely shot.
July 20th, 2022  
