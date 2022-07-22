Previous
Willow and Papa by phil_howcroft
Photo 2633

Willow and Papa

Me and my Granddaughter Willow

My wife and I look after Willow four days a week (term time only, my daughter is a teacher)

We only have one more day as 'carers' before our daughter breaks up for the summer vacation and then takes one years maternity leave as Willow is going to have a sister or brother in September.

It's been great looking after Willow, I think she is probably my best friend (I don't have many friends !!!). In 12 months time we will be looking after 2 grandchildren :)

The link below shows me and willow on the same location (the side of our house , 11 months ago)

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2021-06-23

22nd July 2022 22nd Jul 22

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
Phil Howcroft ace
July 23rd, 2022  
Corinne C ace
She has grown! A beautiful portrait that she’ll cherish
July 24th, 2022  
Allison Williams ace
She has become quite the young lady! You and your wife are such a blessing for Willow and her parents!
July 24th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
@allie912 Allison, it's a great honour to have looked after willow , my wife still works part time, so it's been "me and willow" for a few hours each day

@corinnec thanks corrine, I hope so :)
July 24th, 2022  
jackie edwards ace
Congratulations to all! Start working out more because two are twice as much fun with twice as much energy! Wonderful news!!!
July 24th, 2022  
