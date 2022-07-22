Sign up
Photo 2633
Willow and Papa
Me and my Granddaughter Willow
My wife and I look after Willow four days a week (term time only, my daughter is a teacher)
We only have one more day as 'carers' before our daughter breaks up for the summer vacation and then takes one years maternity leave as Willow is going to have a sister or brother in September.
It's been great looking after Willow, I think she is probably my best friend (I don't have many friends !!!). In 12 months time we will be looking after 2 grandchildren :)
The link below shows me and willow on the same location (the side of our house , 11 months ago)
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2021-06-23
22nd July 2022
22nd Jul 22
Phil Howcroft
Tags
portrait
,
black and white
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
granddaughter
,
papa
,
grandfather
Me and Willow 11 months ago in the same location
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2021-06-23
July 23rd, 2022
She has grown! A beautiful portrait that she’ll cherish
July 24th, 2022
She has become quite the young lady! You and your wife are such a blessing for Willow and her parents!
July 24th, 2022
@allie912
Allison, it's a great honour to have looked after willow , my wife still works part time, so it's been "me and willow" for a few hours each day
@corinnec
thanks corrine, I hope so :)
July 24th, 2022
Congratulations to all! Start working out more because two are twice as much fun with twice as much energy! Wonderful news!!!
July 24th, 2022
@corinnec thanks corrine, I hope so :)