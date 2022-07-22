Willow and Papa

Me and my Granddaughter WillowMy wife and I look after Willow four days a week (term time only, my daughter is a teacher)We only have one more day as 'carers' before our daughter breaks up for the summer vacation and then takes one years maternity leave as Willow is going to have a sister or brother in September.It's been great looking after Willow, I think she is probably my best friend (I don't have many friends !!!). In 12 months time we will be looking after 2 grandchildren :)The link below shows me and willow on the same location (the side of our house , 11 months ago)