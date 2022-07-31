Previous
100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 325 : Elaine by phil_howcroft
Photo 2639

My second stranger from Nottingham Pride. I was in Hockley, following the parade, when I noticed a young lady by the entrance to “The Hockley Arts Club”. Meet Elaine, who was tying a rainbow flag on the door. The entrance is a really cool location, I’ve shot a couple of strangers in the entrance before. BTW the “Arts Club” is a bar not a club for Arts !

I thought the Elaine would make a great stranger, so I caught her eye and asked her if I could take her photo, she said “yes” straight away and asked if we should do the photo with the flag as a backdrop. I said that was a good idea, so she told me to wait a minute until she had hung it.

Elaine was struggling to hang it, so I went to help her. When I say help her, I suggested a way of hanging it, “I can tell you’ve done this before” she said, I smiled and said “not really”

Anyway, after tying it to the door knob she was ready. Elaine told me she was a waitress in the bar and had been working there just over a month, I asked he to step back into the entrance as she would be framed by the walls and it would be a great set of images.

Judge for yourself if the photo works, I really like it. Elaine said she would love to see the photos, so I gave Elaine a card and told her to contact me. She said she would tell her colleagues in the bar she’d been photographed. Within a few minutes of meeting Elaine, I got an email from Elaine asking me to send her the photos. I sent them last night and she replied to me saying she loved them.

Thanks for letting me photograph you Elaine
31st July 2022

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Lesley ace
What a lovely portrait. She is very beautiful and happy.
July 31st, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
@tinley23 thanks Elaine, the doorway to the club is a great location for a shoot
August 1st, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful portrait
August 1st, 2022  
