Leicester Mural by phil_howcroft
Photo 2642

Leicester Mural

I spotted this mural, while waiting for the Park and Ride bus from Leicester City Centre The Savoy Theatre – later known as the ABC – stood on Belgrave Gate for around 70 years but, after lying empty for years, the building was demolished by its owners in 2007.

Artists from Leicester-based Graffwerk have created a large-scale mural that’s was inspired by the Savoy and two other venues on Belgrave Gate: the Floral Hall and the Palace Theatre.

Covering three buildings, the giant mural provides a fitting backdrop to Savoy Street, which is a new road for buses, taxis, pedestrians and cyclists that links Belgrave Gate with Mansfield Street.

I straightened the converging verticals
11th August 2022 11th Aug 22

Phil Howcroft

Mags ace
A wonderful mural and very informative narrative too.
August 12th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
August 12th, 2022  
