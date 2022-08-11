Leicester Mural

I spotted this mural, while waiting for the Park and Ride bus from Leicester City Centre The Savoy Theatre – later known as the ABC – stood on Belgrave Gate for around 70 years but, after lying empty for years, the building was demolished by its owners in 2007.



Artists from Leicester-based Graffwerk have created a large-scale mural that’s was inspired by the Savoy and two other venues on Belgrave Gate: the Floral Hall and the Palace Theatre.



Covering three buildings, the giant mural provides a fitting backdrop to Savoy Street, which is a new road for buses, taxis, pedestrians and cyclists that links Belgrave Gate with Mansfield Street.



I straightened the converging verticals