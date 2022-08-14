Previous
Sangria by phil_howcroft
Photo 2645

Sangria

Sunday Treat

We always have a weekend jug of homemade Sangria if we have a hot and sunny weekend and we aren't going anywhere
14th August 2022 14th Aug 22

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Photo Details

Lesley ace
Looks delicious!
August 16th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
@tinley23 it was Lesley :)N
August 16th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
I don’t drink alcohol but I don’t say no to one small glass of Sangria once in a while ☺️
August 16th, 2022  
