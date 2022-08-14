Sign up
Photo 2645
Sangria
Sunday Treat
We always have a weekend jug of homemade Sangria if we have a hot and sunny weekend and we aren't going anywhere
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
sangria
Lesley
ace
Looks delicious!
August 16th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
@tinley23
it was Lesley :)N
August 16th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
I don’t drink alcohol but I don’t say no to one small glass of Sangria once in a while ☺️
August 16th, 2022
