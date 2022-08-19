Previous
100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 330 : Mitchell by phil_howcroft
100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 330 : Mitchell

My wife, daughters and granddaughter all went to a local park in Nottingham today, Carrington Pirate Park. Nottingham City Council had a free event. A theatre group, Jellyfish Theatre, performed a play for children and adults, “The Wagon of Dreams”, an adventure with mermaids, mermen, sharks, jellyfish and lots of audience participation,

We took a picnic and sat in the sun, played on the swings and slides and took in the play. A really nice family event on a sunny summer afternoon.

After the production had finished the actors met the public, for photos and chats. My wife and I said hello to one of the actors, Mitchell and Willow had her photo took with him. I asked Mitchell if I could take his photo for me street photography / strangers project. I asked him if the could stick his head out of the window of the “Wagon of Dreams” (a two berth caravan). “Shall I stick one of the animals out too” asked Mitchell, “Yes brilliant” I said.

So this is Mitchel a Nottingham Actor. He went to drama school in London and is now part of the Jellyfish Theatre company. Mitchell is 29 and has been acting since his teens. I showed him some photos on the back of the camera and he really liked them. I told Mitchell the show went well and everyone in the audience was engaged.

Good luck with you acting career Mitchell, thank you for letting me take your photo.
19th August 2022 19th Aug 22

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Allison Williams ace
The perfect portrait to express the feeling of your fun day.
August 19th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! what a delightful fun capture , so bright and cheerful - instantly made me smile ! fav
August 19th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
This is a great composition! You find the way to always present a creative background or composition in your portraits.
August 19th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
@allie912 @beryl Beryl / Alison , it was my idea to get Mitchel to stick his head out of the window, I thought it would make a great photo as we were watching the production :)
August 19th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
@corinnec thanks Corinne, I am pleased you like this, it is difficult not to smile at the photo :)
August 19th, 2022  
