100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 330 : Mitchell

My wife, daughters and granddaughter all went to a local park in Nottingham today, Carrington Pirate Park. Nottingham City Council had a free event. A theatre group, Jellyfish Theatre, performed a play for children and adults, “The Wagon of Dreams”, an adventure with mermaids, mermen, sharks, jellyfish and lots of audience participation,



We took a picnic and sat in the sun, played on the swings and slides and took in the play. A really nice family event on a sunny summer afternoon.



After the production had finished the actors met the public, for photos and chats. My wife and I said hello to one of the actors, Mitchell and Willow had her photo took with him. I asked Mitchell if I could take his photo for me street photography / strangers project. I asked him if the could stick his head out of the window of the “Wagon of Dreams” (a two berth caravan). “Shall I stick one of the animals out too” asked Mitchell, “Yes brilliant” I said.



So this is Mitchel a Nottingham Actor. He went to drama school in London and is now part of the Jellyfish Theatre company. Mitchell is 29 and has been acting since his teens. I showed him some photos on the back of the camera and he really liked them. I told Mitchell the show went well and everyone in the audience was engaged.



Good luck with you acting career Mitchell, thank you for letting me take your photo.

