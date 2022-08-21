Sign up
Photo 2650
Nottingham Carnival
It was Nottingham Carnival today. A fabulous street event, with a great atmosphere.
It is a great event for a street photographer.
I will share a few images with you over the next few days
These are the Caporales San Simón Londres, a Bolivian dance group
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
2
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2698
photos
109
followers
98
following
726% complete
View this month »
2643
2644
2645
2646
2647
2648
2649
2650
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7
Taken
21st August 2022 2:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dance
,
carnival
,
nottingham
,
bolivia
,
caporales san simón londres
Allison Williams
ace
You are Nottingham’s greatest booster!
August 22nd, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Very unusual costumes showing lots of leg! Colourful and probably very musical!
August 22nd, 2022
