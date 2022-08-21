Previous
Nottingham Carnival
Nottingham Carnival

It was Nottingham Carnival today. A fabulous street event, with a great atmosphere.

It is a great event for a street photographer.

I will share a few images with you over the next few days

These are the Caporales San Simón Londres, a Bolivian dance group



21st August 2022

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Allison Williams
You are Nottingham’s greatest booster!
August 22nd, 2022  
Maggiemae
Very unusual costumes showing lots of leg! Colourful and probably very musical!
August 22nd, 2022  
