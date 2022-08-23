100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 331 : Aya

This is Aya, who I met and photographed at the same time as Stranger 329, Pratyush.



Aya is a second year Journalism student and was conducting recorded interviews with her friend Pratyush at the Nottingham beach as part of her degree course. The beach is an annual summer event where the seaside comes to Nottingham.



Aya, is from Bulgaria and was a willing participant in my 100 strangers project. She added me on Instagram before I took her photo. She was impressed with my photos and stopped on one and said “I know these two ladies”. I told her they ran the Crepe food stall on the fair and I’d photographed them at Pride a few weeks ago. “We interviewed them for our project” Aya told me.



I asked Aya what career she intended to pursue once she graduated, Journalism? Aya told me she didn’t want to be a Journo’, she thought she would do an MA in a different subject altogether. Maybe Marketing. I told her she’s marketed the interview with me well, so perhaps it was a good choice.



I thanked Aya for the photos and wished her well for the future

