Baby Samba

Baby Samba at the Nottingham Carnival.



I wouldn't normally post a picture of someone else's child, but the mother of this toddler was giving the nod of approval to photographers to photograph her daughter. In fact I caught her eye, pointed at her daughter and my camera and got a smile and nod from her.



Her daughter was in a toddle carrier on her back for most of the procession, but before the parade started she let her make a few tentative steps around the band.