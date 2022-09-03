From The Archive : Blackpool

Struggling a bit for fresh content so I dug into the archive.



A selfie of me at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, waiting for the start of the "Derby" horse ride. A different take on the merry go round. The horses used to gallop and jump at quite a pace. Well it seemed fast to a young lad.



The girl over my left shoulder is my cousin Ann.



This was shot by my Dad on his Leica, probably using the Elmar 5cm f3.5 lens , which I adapt to my Sony Cameras.



I think I might be about 10 on this photo. Shot on a family get together at my Grandparents in Blackpool (they moved to Blackpool once my Grandad retired from his job in the Mill)