The Last Concert of Summer

Nottingham City Council run a series of free band concerts throughout the summer.



They take place in the art decor bandstand on the Embankment and the Victorian bandstand at the Arboretum Park



Today was the last concert of the season. The Nottingham Concert band played a mix of Jazz and pop



Nottingham Concert Band claims to be the largest community wind band in the Nottingham area, and performs regularly throughout the county and beyond. It is independent and entirely self-financing