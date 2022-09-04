Sign up
Photo 2655
The Last Concert of Summer
Nottingham City Council run a series of free band concerts throughout the summer.
They take place in the art decor bandstand on the Embankment and the Victorian bandstand at the Arboretum Park
Today was the last concert of the season. The Nottingham Concert band played a mix of Jazz and pop
Nottingham Concert Band claims to be the largest community wind band in the Nottingham area, and performs regularly throughout the county and beyond. It is independent and entirely self-financing
4th September 2022
4th Sep 22
1
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great capture - all concentrating on their music ! and lovely music I am sure !
September 4th, 2022
