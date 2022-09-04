Previous
The Last Concert of Summer by phil_howcroft
Photo 2655

The Last Concert of Summer

Nottingham City Council run a series of free band concerts throughout the summer.

They take place in the art decor bandstand on the Embankment and the Victorian bandstand at the Arboretum Park

Today was the last concert of the season. The Nottingham Concert band played a mix of Jazz and pop

Nottingham Concert Band claims to be the largest community wind band in the Nottingham area, and performs regularly throughout the county and beyond. It is independent and entirely self-financing
Phil Howcroft

Beryl Lloyd ace
A great capture - all concentrating on their music ! and lovely music I am sure !
September 4th, 2022  
